Subscribe for 99¢
Deplorable conditions at T.E.H. Realty property Southwest Crossing Apartments

Ciara Anderson, 11, empties trash into the overflowing dumpster trash piles on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Southwest Crossing Apartments in St. Louis. Several residents said trash had not been picked up in weeks. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — A judge agreed Thursday to appoint a new management company to run Southwest Crossing Apartments, the troubled complex in south St. Louis owned by SM-T.E.H. Realty 3 LLC.

In a lawsuit filed this week, Freddie Mac, which secures loans, asked that an affiliate of the Sansone Group be appointed receiver of the 328-unit property near Interstate 55 and Germania Avenue. 

In a hearing Thursday, Emily Cantwell, an attorney for Freddie Mac, argued that a court-appointed receiver was needed to stabilize the property and get the complex in good enough shape to “be sold or foreclosed.” 

She mentioned unpaid sewer bills and poor living conditions that have been covered heavily by media outlets.

“It does seem a little bit severe,” Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer said in court before he approved the request. 

Work is expected to begin as soon as the receiver posts a $50,000 bond assuring their duties under the court order. It was unclear from the hearing how much money was going to be invested into Southwest Crossing as part of the arrangement, but single expenditures of more than $20,000 must be approved by the court. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Attorneys representing T.E.H. Realty, which is still an owner of the property, didn’t show up at the hearing. 

Big apartment owner faces complaints across St. Louis area

T.E.H. Realty acquired a dozen big apartment complexes here since 2014. Those apartments are an important provider of affordable housing in the St. Louis area, but many are in bad shape. The Post-Dispatch has chronicled efforts by tenants and others to address those conditions. 

3 O'Clock Stir e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

View comments