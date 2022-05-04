Workers clear another homeless camp in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Workers on Wednesday morning cleared the homeless camp under the Interstate 44 overpass near Cole Street, the last of three sites there that the city had planned to remove.

Two of the camp's residents packed belongings into shopping carts and boxes Wednesday morning. About 18 workers were on site, and hauled away the remaining items.

It was the last of three encampments near I-44 and Cole Street that the city had planned to clear. The city originally gave the residents 10 days notice to vacate, with a deadline of Monday. On Monday the city cleared the first two camps, displacing one or two people, according to advocates and city officials.

At the encampment that was cleared Wednesday, four or five people had been staying there in recent weeks.

The city had also planned to evict a camp of people about a quarter mile to the east, who have been living under a pavilion along the Mississippi River. But on Friday the city said that while it had enough shelter beds available for the 15 to 20 residents of the "Riverfront Community," it would delay the site’s closure until it had options that are not in group settings.

