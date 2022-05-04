Workers clear another homeless camp in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Workers on Wednesday morning cleared the homeless camp under the Interstate 44 overpass near Cole Street, the last of three sites there that the city had planned to remove.
Two of the camp's residents packed belongings into shopping carts and boxes Wednesday morning. About 18 workers were on site, and hauled away the remaining items.
It was the last of three encampments near I-44 and Cole Street that the city had planned to clear. The city originally gave the residents 10 days notice to vacate, with a deadline of Monday. On Monday the city cleared the first two camps, displacing one or two people, according to advocates and city officials.
At the encampment that was cleared Wednesday, four or five people had been staying there in recent weeks.
The city had also planned to evict a camp of people about a quarter mile to the east, who have been living under a pavilion along the Mississippi River. But on Friday the city said that while it had enough shelter beds available for the 15 to 20 residents of the "Riverfront Community," it would delay the site’s closure until it had options that are not in group settings.
Photos: Unhoused campers in St. Louis face removal as protesters rally
"I have no place to go. I am all alone," said Serena Harrington, 54, who sits inside her tent, waiting for the impending eviction from the homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. After speaking with outreach workers, Harrington was relocated to a shelter. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Workers pick up trash and debris on Monday, May 2, 2022 from an area under Interstate 44 where unhoused people were living in a tent and using the overpass as shelter in St. Louis. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
St. Louis alderwoman Christine Ingrassia (center) listens to speakers address the way St. Louis city is handling homeless encampments during a protest march that stopped under an overpass for Interstate 44 where several people were living in tents Monday, May 2, 2022. Protesters are opposed to the city evicting people from the tents. The overpass was desirable location for an encampment because people use the overpass to provide additional shelter for thier tents. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Unhoused advocate Sarah Watkins (center), with Houses for All St. Louis, leads a group of protesters in chants outside St. Louis City Hall after the group of about 30 people marched from one of the tent encampments along the river to City Hall on Monday, May 2, 2022. About 30 people took part in the march. The group is protesting the city's plan to evict the people living in tents at encampments around the city. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Nick White stands in an encampment near the intersection of Gravois Avenue and River Des Peres Blvd. holding two plastic bags filled with food given to him by a local volunteer organization called Tent Mission STL in St. Louis on Sunday, May 1, 2022. According to White, residents of the camp and two other nearby camps were informed they had until May 8 to leave the site. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel,
zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com
Zachary Clingenpeel
City of St. Louis workers watch as advocates for the unhoused march to protest the eviction of residents at the homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. Several residents were still living at the camp during the protest. One was relocated to a shelter by noon and a couple others were packing up their items relocate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Advocates for the unhoused protest the eviction of residents at homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. Several residents were still living at the camp during the protest. One was relocated to a shelter by noon and a couple others were packing up their items to relocate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
A needle was among the items of trash piled up at the homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. Several residents were still living at the camp the morning of the the scheduled eviction by the city of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Angela Patel, a volunteer with Tent Mission STL places protest signs on the steps of St. Louis City Hall after people marched from a tent encampment on Mississippi River to downtown to voice their concerns about the city's plan to evict the unhoused living in the tents on Monday, May 2, 2022. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
Tef Poe, a rapper and and activist, addresses a group of protesters he marched with from a tent encampment along the St. Louis riverfront to the steps of City Hall on Monday, May 2, 2022. Unhoused advocates organized the protest march to voice their concerns about the city's plan to evict people from their emcampments. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A woman who identified herself as Sophie Kon prepares herself a cup of coffee on Monday, May 2, 2022 from a table of in the middle of tent encampment under the pavilion where the Admiral gambling boat used to be along the St. Louis riverfront. Kon says she's been living in the tent for about a year. The coffee was brought to the encampment by activists trying to help the unhoused. Photo by David Carson,
dcarson@post-dispatch.com
David Carson
A sign in a homeless camp near the intersection of Lumiere Place Boulevard and Cole Street reads "Private Property" on Thursday, April 21, 2022. That camp and another nearby camp on the riverfront were put on notice by St. Louis city workers on Thursday that residents at the sites have 10 days to evacuate. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel,
zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com
Zachary Clingenpeel
Advocates for the unhoused protest the eviction of residents at homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. Several residents were still living at the camp during the protest. One was relocated to a shelter by noon and a couple others were packing up their items to relocate. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
"I have no place to go. I am all alone," said Serena Harrington, 54, who sits inside her tent, waiting for the impending eviction from the homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. After speaking with outreach workers, Harrington was relocated to a shelter. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Items sit on the ground at the homeless camp underneath the overpass at I-44 at Cole Street on Monday, May 2, 2022. Several residents were still living at the camp the morning of the the scheduled eviction by the city of St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Eviction notices hang on a wall at a homeless encampment known as the Riverfront Community, on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard in downtown St. Louis. The notices, posted on Thursday, April 21, 2022, indicate that residents have 10 days to evacuate the camp. (Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel,
zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com)
A man who gave his name as "Dracula" stands in the middle of the riverfront community homeless camp along Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, where St. Louis officials informed the residents on Thursday, April 21, 2022 that they had 10 days to leave. "Dracula" said he was not sure where to go once the city takes down the camp. "They should keep it open, just clean it up." Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel,
zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com
Zachary Clingenpeel
