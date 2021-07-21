Workers rescued after accident at sewer district construction site in Shrewsbury

Firefighters from multiple departments wrap up on Wednesday, July 21, 2021,
Firefighters from multiple departments wrap up on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, after responding to an accident in a tunnel shaft at Metropolitan Sewer District's Carr Lane pump station project in Shrewsbury, which is part of the Deer Creek tunnel project. A concrete form that was being lowered into a shaft trapped three workers causing some injuries before they were rescued.
A tunnel construction worker stands at the 19-foot diameter mouth of the newly-constructed Deer Creek tunnel on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, where a transport cage waits to carry people about 200 feet to the surface at Haddington Court in Clayton. A group of MSD engineers and officials got a closeup inspection of the storm drain tunnel. Clay Haynes, (not pictured) with the Black & Veatch construction engineering and management firm, updated them on progress on the 4.3 mile section just north of the Galleria that runs South to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant near Interstate 44 and Shrewsbury Avenue. The section, which will go into service in late 2022, is expected to significantly reduce rainwater overflow into Deer Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A worker with SAK construction is raised via transport cage from a 200-foot deep hole on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, as seen from about 300 feet into the mouth of a 19-foot diameter tunnel below Haddington Court in Clayton. A group of engineers and officials with MSD got a closeup inspection of the Deer Creek storm drain tunnel. Clay Haynes, (not pictured) with the Black & Veatch construction engineering and management firm, updated the group on progress on the 4.3 mile section just north of the Galleria that runs South to the Lemay Waste Water Treatment Plant near Interstate 44 and Shrewsbury Avenue. The section, which will go into service in late 2022, is expected to significantly reduce rainwater overflow into Deer Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Tunnel construction workers stand by as a group of MSD engineers and officials are updated on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, about 300 feet into the mouth of a 19-foot diameter tunnel below Haddington Court in Clayton. The group, after being lowered about 200 feet down in a transport cage, got a closeup inspection of the Deer Creek storm drain tunnel just north of the Galleria. It will run from there 4.3 miles South to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant near Interstate 44 and Shrewsbury Avenue. The section, which will go into service in late 2022, is expected to significantly reduce rainwater overflow into Deer Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
Clay Haynes, center facing, with the Black & Veatch construction engineering and management firm, updates a group of MSD engineers and officials on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, about 300 feet into the mouth of a 19-foot diameter tunnel below Haddington Court in Clayton. The group, after being lowered about 200 feet down in a transport cage, got a closeup inspection of the Deer Creek storm drain tunnel just north of the Galleria. It will run from there 4.3 miles South to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant near Interstate 44 and Shrewsbury Avenue. The section, which will go into service in late 2022, is expected to significantly reduce rainwater overflow into Deer Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden
A group of MSD officials and engineers climb down from the 19-foot diameter mouth of the newly-constructed Deer Creed tunnel on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, to be raised via transport cage about 200 feet to the surface at Haddington Court in Clayton. The group got a closeup inspection of the Deer Creek storm drain tunnel. Clay Haynes, (not pictured) with the Black & Veatch construction engineering and management firm, updated the group on progress on the 4.3 mile section just north of the Galleria that runs South to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant near Interstate 44 and Shrewsbury Avenue. The section, which will go into service in late 2022, is expected to significantly reduce rainwater overflow into Deer Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Updated at 11:40 a.m. with more details from the Metropolitan Sewer District.
SHREWSBURY — Three workers were trapped Wednesday morning under a piece of concrete about 200 feet underground while working on the Deer Creek tunnel project, officials said.
Seven workers with KCI Construction Company were at the bottom of the hole about 9:30 a.m. working on a tunnel pump station project off Carr Lane in Shrewsbury, said Sean Hadley, spokesman for the Metropolitan Sewer District.
Workers were attempting to lower large concrete forms that are used to support the tunnel when three workers became trapped, though they were not fully pinned under the form, Hadley said.
The exact nature and cause of the malfunction that caused the problem is still under investigation, Hadley said.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded and were able to use the construction site's lift baskets and equipment to rescue the workers.
Two of the workers had non-life threatening injuries to their legs, including one who was transported to a hospital for treatment, said Kirkwood Fire Department Assistant Chief Brian Zaitz.
The trapped workers were lifted out of the tunnel within the hour, Hadley said.
All other workers were evacuated and work on the project was paused until structural engineers and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration can investigate.
The Deer Creek tunnel project is a $150 million project set to be completed in October, 2022. The project includes more than 4 miles of tunnel from the north side of the St. Louis Galleria to the Lemay Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Residents are advised to steer clear while sewer district crews repair a broken force main near John Pellet Court and Hog Hollow Road.
