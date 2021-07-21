Workers rescued after accident at sewer district construction site in Shrewsbury

Updated at 11:40 a.m. with more details from the Metropolitan Sewer District.

SHREWSBURY — Three workers were trapped Wednesday morning under a piece of concrete about 200 feet underground while working on the Deer Creek tunnel project, officials said.

Seven workers with KCI Construction Company were at the bottom of the hole about 9:30 a.m. working on a tunnel pump station project off Carr Lane in Shrewsbury, said Sean Hadley, spokesman for the Metropolitan Sewer District.

Workers were attempting to lower large concrete forms that are used to support the tunnel when three workers became trapped, though they were not fully pinned under the form, Hadley said.

The exact nature and cause of the malfunction that caused the problem is still under investigation, Hadley said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded and were able to use the construction site's lift baskets and equipment to rescue the workers.