'You know what we need': St. Louis residents weigh in on uses for $249M in federal aid

ST. LOUIS — Residents lined up one after another for two hours Saturday to tell a panel of St. Louis aldermen what they hope to see done with $249 million in federal pandemic aid.

The town hall at the O’Fallon Park Recreation YMCA Complex on West Florissant Avenue drew a crowd of more than 50 people, mostly longtime residents and nonprofit leaders from north St. Louis.

They called for funding for expanded after-school and job training programs, support for community cleanups of alleys and roads, a continuation of rental and mortgage aid along with restoration of abandoned and blighted buildings.

Many residents said they just wanted to see comprehensive investment in north St. Louis to match development in whiter, more affluent parts of the city, expressing frustration over long-standing disparities.

"The same things you're doing in the Central West End, we need over here," said Yolanda Owens, 54.

"You don't need us to fill this out," Owens added, raising a copy of a paper survey asking attendees for their priorities. "You know what we need."

The town hall was the first of two events hosted by members of the Board of Aldermen's Housing, Urban Development and Zoning Committee.

The committee will hold a second town hall seeking public input on the funds at 10 a.m. April 23 at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church, 3949 Wilmington Avenue.

Lashonda Gibson, owner of Lovie's Ice Cream and Eatery at 7954 North Broadway, said Saturday that she wanted to see support for minority-owned small businesses. She asked for speed bumps on Broadway, more public lighting and upgrades to the sidewalks.

Gibson, 43, said she recently opened her business in north St. Louis because she wanted to give back to the community. But businesses like hers need support, she said.

"We need a system of repairs, anything, because we're doing this for the community," Gibson said. "I can take this business anywhere ... but I choose to do it in the heart of Baden, where I'm from."

NorthSide Community Housing President Michael Burns suggested the city give more financial support to affordable housing projects and fund educational classes designed to help north city residents become first-time homeowners.

And Kenneth McClamb, with the Ark of Safety Center ministry, told aldermen he wanted to see greater support for substance abuse treatment and prevention and mental health services.

"When we say 'no man left behind,' we're talking about people right here in our communities," McClamb said.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration also is seeking public comment on what priorities residents have for using the money and has launched a digital survey to rank what they see as the city’s biggest needs.

The city has received more than 2,000 responses so far, said Nick Dunne, a spokesman for Jones.

The survey can be found online. A paper copy of the survey was also available at the town hall Saturday.

Options include aid to households facing financial hardship, transforming neighborhoods in disinvested areas, general economic empowerment, children and youth, public health, improving city services and improving city infrastructure.

Residents can prioritize possible uses of the money within each category and suggest other ideas that aren't already listed in the survey.

Of the city’s first-year $249 million ARPA allocation, nearly $123 million was appropriated last summer for various programs and $17.3 million was put in the regular city budget for the current fiscal year.

The Board of Aldermen has also given preliminary approval to spend $69.5 million of the initial allotment on capital improvements. That money will be added to revenue from a $50 million bond issue that was approved by St. Louis voters this month.

Also pending is a plan to spend $37 million from the initial ARPA allocation to aid businesses and projects along 10 major north St. Louis streets, and $2 million to bring city facilities in line with Americans With Disabilities Act standards.

