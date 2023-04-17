ST. CHARLES — The Zumbehl Road bridge over Interstate 70 will be shut down overnight for more than a week beginning Wednesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation says.

The closures, between West Clay Street and Veterans Memorial Parkway, will be in effect from 10 p.m. each night through April 29 until 5 a.m. the following day.

The closure is to allow work crews to prepare to switch traffic onto a newly-constructed bridge, which is expected to open April 30.

The old bridge will be demolished next month but MoDOT has yet to release a schedule for that work, along with planned temporary I-70 lane closures.