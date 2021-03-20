Minor flooding in the St. Louis area

Creeks, streams and rivers in the region, including the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, are experiencing or are expected to experience minor flooding due to a recent spate of rainstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for the Missouri River near Chamois and at Hermann, Washington and St. Charles. The river was more than 3½ feet above flood stage in St. Charles at 9 a.m. Saturday. It is expected to drop below flood level, 25.0 feet, late Sunday.

The Meramec River is predicted to climb more than 6 feet above flood level in Arnold Sunday evening

The NWS has also issued minor flood warnings along the Mississippi River at several points between Hannibal and Chester, Illinois.

The Mississippi is expected to rise 2 or 3 feet above its banks in most places. The worst flooding is expected to be in Cape Giradeaux, where the river is expected to crest at 6 feet above flood level on Tuesday morning.

The Illinois River was also flooding slightly in Hardin.

Though the floods are slight, the weather service advises motorists who encounter flooded roads to turn around, rather than drive through the water. According to the NWS, most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

