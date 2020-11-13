Missouri coronavirus surge continues, with more than 4,000 new cases for the fourth straight day

Missouri reported 4,005 new coronavirus infections Friday, adding to runaway transmission trends seen across the state and nation, as alarming transmission records continue to be set anew.

Friday's updated case total in Missouri cleared 4,000 new infections for the fourth straight day and for the sixth time in the last seven days. On Thursday, the state's seven-day rolling average for new infections crept above the 4,000-case threshold for the first time ever, while reaching record-breaking heights for the 14th consecutive day.

The state also reported 20 new deaths linked to the virus Friday. To date, at least 3,359 known fatalities have been tied to the disease.

This story will be updated.

