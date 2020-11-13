 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missouri coronavirus surge continues, with more than 4,000 new cases for the fourth straight day
0 comments

Missouri coronavirus surge continues, with more than 4,000 new cases for the fourth straight day

{{featured_button_text}}
covid-19 update coronavirus xcenterpiece

Missouri reported 4,005 new coronavirus infections Friday, adding to runaway transmission trends seen across the state and nation, as alarming transmission records continue to be set anew.

Friday's updated case total in Missouri cleared 4,000 new infections for the fourth straight day and for the sixth time in the last seven days. On Thursday, the state's seven-day rolling average for new infections crept above the 4,000-case threshold for the first time ever, while reaching record-breaking heights for the 14th consecutive day.

The state also reported 20 new deaths linked to the virus Friday. To date, at least 3,359 known fatalities have been tied to the disease.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports