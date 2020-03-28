You are the owner of this article.
Missouri expedites COVID-19 testing for first responders, public safety workers
Missouri expedites COVID-19 testing for first responders, public safety workers

The state of Missouri will expedite COVID-19 testing for first responders and other public health and safety workers by processing their specimens through the state's lab.

Expedited results will come back within 24 hours, instead of the 8 to 9 day wait with a commercial lab, according to a release from the state health department. 

The release did not specify positions or job titles that would be prioritized for testing. Workers must meet two criteria:

  • Close contact with an infected person
  • Showing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath

Motivation for the decision comes from the state's desire to keep these critical professionals on the job and healthy at a time when they're needed most, the release said. 

Those who meet both of the above criteria should ask their healthcare professionals to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 to request a test. 

For more information, visit the state's website

