Missouri expedites COVID-19 testing for first responders, public safety workers

The state of Missouri will expedite COVID-19 testing for first responders and other public health and safety workers by processing their specimens through the state's lab.

Expedited results will come back within 24 hours, instead of the 8 to 9 day wait with a commercial lab, according to a release from the state health department.

The release did not specify positions or job titles that would be prioritized for testing. Workers must meet two criteria:

Close contact with an infected person

Showing symptoms, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath

Motivation for the decision comes from the state's desire to keep these critical professionals on the job and healthy at a time when they're needed most, the release said.

Those who meet both of the above criteria should ask their healthcare professionals to call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 to request a test.

For more information, visit the state's website.

