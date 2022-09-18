Missouri River cleanup yields trash, boat wreck, ‘oodles’ of Styrofoam

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A small army of volunteers gathered Saturday morning in the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in St. Louis County, a few miles upstream from the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers.

They donned life jackets and fanned out in aluminum boats along a 10-mile stretch of water to garbage-heavy sites that had been scouted out the day before.

The event was organized by Missouri River Relief, a Columbia, Missouri-based nonprofit that’s been holding such cleanups since 2001. The hauls are often heavily comprised of single-use plastic, and “endless oodles” of Styrofoam, as described by Steve Schnarr, the nonprofit’s executive director. They always find footballs, soccer balls, basketballs and baseballs. They find so-called “legacy trash,” like glass bottles that dish soap used to be sold in.

“It’s interesting, when you’re out here scavenging for stuff that’s floated. Someone threw it away on a street in Kansas City or Jefferson City and it ended up here,” Schnarr said. “It’s annoying and it can make you kind of angry, but ... it’s just because there’s so many of us, and we use so many objects that last forever, but they’re only designed to be used once.”

“If we decide these waters, and our Earth, are worth preserving, we need to make some real changes,” he added.

Missouri River Bird Observatory was at the cleanup on Saturday to “audit” the trash, by sifting through a portion of it and determining which brands and manufacturers showed up most often.

The problem isn’t just with littering, said Dana Ripper, the group’s director. It’s also just the sheer volume of plastic, which finds its way to rivers by overflowing dumpsters, or being blown by the wind into storm drains.

“We just need to stop having so much plastic,” Ripper said.

Around 180 volunteers showed up to help on Saturday. Missouri River Relief typically organizes four cleanups of this scale each year, said Kevin Tosie, operations manager.

The toughest items to contend with are the larger ones, like tires, televisions and refrigerators. They also find boats that have wrecked, or floated away from their moorings. These sorts of large items are hauled out of the ground with pry-bars and shovels, and sometimes sawed apart into smaller, more manageable pieces. That was the case at Saturday’s event: Around midmorning, one group of volunteers hauled in pieces of a fiberglass boat they had found, abandoned upriver.

Steve Sadich, 69, of Boone County, ferried volunteers back and forth across the river. He pulled up at the sandy bank where a group of students from the Environmental Action Club at Parkway North High School had found a mysterious, heavy, rusted piece of metal with an eyelet at one end. Every person they showed it to offered a different guess about its purpose, from a fishing weight, to a piece of an antique clock. Nearby, another volunteer, Andrew Dreas, 28, was taking a pair of bolt cutters to a thick piece of barge cable wedged in the sediment.

The boat stopped to pick up another group of volunteers, whose trove included a massive, red buoy and a section of a car’s bumper. Melanie Knocke, 58, of Columbia, took a photo of them with their haul.

On Saturday, a rusted machete was one of the stranger finds. But some volunteers brought tales of similarly puzzling items from years past.

Janet McIlwee, 64, recalled finding a commemorative spoon from the Chicago World’s Fair at the Meramec River about a year ago, and her husband, Bill McIlwee, said he once was on a cleanup where they found “literally hundreds and hundreds of ketchup bottles” along the Missouri River, all empty.

Rob Nix, 69, said he was once on a cleanup where it took two-and-a-half days to dig out an abandoned boat. It was so large, they ended up using it as a barge to carry other trash.

Nix said he thinks the cleanups are beginning to make a difference. The crews always find trash, but they have to scout a little harder to find it each time. The river, he said, “is a little bruised, right now,” and the volunteers are eager to help it heal.

As one group filed off the boat on Saturday, Sadich gave out high-fives, and Knocke called after them: “The river thanks you.”

“It’s just fun. It’s good for the soul,” Knocke said.