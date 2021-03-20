Missouri’s Roy Blunt to appear on ‘Meet the Press’

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, who recently announced he will not run for re-election in 2022, will appear Sunday on "Meet the Press with Chuck Todd."

The show will air at 8 a.m. on KSDK, Channel 5. It will be rebroadcast at 2 p.m. on radio stations KYRO (710 AM), KREI (800 AM) and KJFF (1400 AM), and at 11 p.m. on KMOX (1120 AM).

Blunt, a Republican, has been in the Senate since 2011.

Other guests on the show include Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, NBC News Correspondent Julia Ainsley, Princeton University Professor Eddie Glaude Jr., Wall Street Journal Columnist Peggy Noonan, and Nevada Independent Editor Jon Ralston.

