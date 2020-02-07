More roadwork to plague I-44 commuters

ST. LOUIS — More construction work on Interstate 44 means more closures and headaches for commuters.

Next week, the Missouri Department of Transportation expects to begin reducing lanes of I-44 near Jefferson Avenue.

The construction project is replacing the westbound and eastbound I-44 bridges over Jefferson Avenue.

The schedule for the $16.5 million construction project depends a lot on weather, but the hope is have the bridges in both directions finished by the end of the year, said Andrew Gates, a spokesman for the Transportation Department's St. Louis district.

Here is a rundown of upcoming lane closures:

• On Monday, the right lane of westbound I-44 will be closed at Jefferson between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Crews will be working on the shoulder there. At 6 a.m. Monday, the ramp from Lafayette Avenue to westbound I-44 will close for the year.