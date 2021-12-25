 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 70
BRIDGETON — A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash here Friday night on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. 

The driver, Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash about 11:35 p.m. on I-70 just west of North Lindbergh Boulevard. 

Estrada-Lopez was westbound on the interstate at a high-rate of speed and struck the back of a SUV ahead in the same lane, according to a crash report. 

The impact threw Estrada-Lopez off the motorcycle and into an adjacent lane, where he was struck by a third vehicle that had swerved aside to avoid the crash scene. 

The other two motorists were not injured, the crash report said. 

Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.

News