Motorcyclist killed in crash on Interstate 70

BRIDGETON — A motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash here Friday night on Interstate 70, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
The driver, Cesar Estrada-Lopez, 18, of Bridgeton, was pronounced dead shortly after the crash about 11:35 p.m. on I-70 just west of North Lindbergh Boulevard.
Estrada-Lopez was westbound on the interstate at a high-rate of speed and struck the back of a SUV ahead in the same lane, according to a crash report.
The impact threw Estrada-Lopez off the motorcycle and into an adjacent lane, where he was struck by a third vehicle that had swerved aside to avoid the crash scene.
The other two motorists were not injured, the crash report said.
Nassim Benchaabane
