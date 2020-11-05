Motorist from Troy, Mo., dies when car hits utility pole, electrical box in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist from Troy, Missouri, died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, authorities said.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 40-year-old Dennis K. Holbrook of Troy.
The patrol said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Cap Au Gris Street in Troy, east of Third Street.
Holbrook lost control of a 1999 Honda Accord that ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole, police said. The vehicle then crossed Third Street and hit an electric box before overturning, authorities said.
Holbrook was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene.
