 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Motorist from Troy, Mo., dies when car hits utility pole, electrical box in Lincoln County
0 comments

Motorist from Troy, Mo., dies when car hits utility pole, electrical box in Lincoln County

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorist from Troy, Missouri, died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 40-year-old Dennis K. Holbrook of Troy.

The patrol said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. Wednesday on westbound Cap Au Gris Street in Troy, east of Third Street.

Holbrook lost control of a 1999 Honda Accord that ran off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole, police said. The vehicle then crossed Third Street and hit an electric box before overturning, authorities said.

Holbrook was not wearing a seat belt, police said. He died at the scene.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports