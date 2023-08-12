ST. LOUIS — South county resident Sue Lindenbusch sat fanning herself under the midday sun amid a chorus of paddles whooshing through the air and shoes squeaking against the court at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in Forest Park.

She and her friends were there on Saturday to watch their pickleball instructor play in the 2023 Association of Pickleball Professionals Sunmed St. Louis Open.

"For the most part, the pickleball community is just a nice community and that's what keeps me coming back," Lindenbusch said. "It's the relationships that we formed. And it's just fun."

She and her group of friends have played pickleball for about four years and said they are "addicted" to the game, which is often described as a combination of tennis, table tennis and badminton. Players use a wide wooden paddle to rally a perforated plastic ball over a low net on a badminton-style court.

Lindenbusch and her friend, Carol Boehm, of Des Peres, said the game is accessible at any age.

"The main takeaway is that when physically you can't play the primary sports anymore — but you still appreciate movement and the athleticism — it's pickleball, because it captures all of that movement," Boehm said. "That's what's attractive."

This week's event is the APP's second tournament in St. Louis and featured over 400 pro and amateur pickleball players from across the country competing for $50,000 in prize money.

Ken Herrmann, who founded the APP in 2019 and is the tournament director, said St. Louis is a place where "pickleball is on fire," noting the region is now home to dozens of courts and a variety of leagues.

"So we were thrilled to come back this year," he said. "It is definitely one of the hotspots in the Midwest."

The five-day APP tournament featured amateur, pro and senior pro brackets.

Pro pickleball player Rachel Rettger, who lives in Arcadia, California, said she grew up playing tennis and after college her personal trainer suggested she try pickleball.

"Ever since then my love for the sport has grown," she said, noting that most high-level players are athletes who played other sports and found that pickleball gives them a chance to be competitive again. "For recreational players, it's a sport that anyone can play — all ages, all skill levels, all varieties of people — and they can go out and the first time they play pickleball they can have success playing it."

The tournament, which began Wednesday, will wrap up Sunday with championship matches.

Pickleball — with no connection to the vinegary delicacy — has become increasingly popular nationwide. The APP reported earlier this year that 48.3 million adult Americans had played pickleball at least once within a span of 12 months.

The sport was created in 1965 by two men on Bainbridge Island in Washington, according to USA Pickleball. Their families were bored, and using what they could find around the property they invented the game on an old badminton court.

By 1990, the sport had spread to all 50 states.

"Pickleball is an easy game to learn but a hard game to master," Herrmann said.

The 2023 APP Tour includes 16 stops, St. Louis being ninth on that list. The tour is the only sanctioned tour by USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport.