National Weather Service issues flood warning for St. Louis and St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service canceled flood watches but then reissued a flash flood warning for the city and St. Louis County Wednesday evening. A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued.

As earlier storms pushed heavier rain south, it appeared to bring some relief to parts of the region still wringing themselves out from historic rainfall and flooding last week. But then another wave moved into the St. Louis area around 10:30 p.m.

In addition to torrential rain, a late afternoon severe thunderstorm downed trees and powerlines in Alton.

Flood watches also remained in effect for counties to the south and east of St. Louis, including Franklin and Jefferson counties in Missouri and St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois.

Ameren said more than 12,000 people were without power in the region after the first line of storms, many of whom were concentrated between Florissant and Spanish Lake in north St. Louis County.

Residents in the area were among hundreds of people who have spent the past week attempting to recover from a storm that brought a record 9 inches of rain to the St. Louis area — and almost 13 inches in some places. The area took another hit two days later, when another 2 to 4 inches of rain fell, causing repeat flooding in some neighborhoods.

A lot of people caught in those floods were seeking aid at John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant when rain began to fall Wednesday afternoon. They found help from nonprofit and government entities, including the American Red Cross of Missouri and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The community center opened around 2 p.m. Wednesday, and within an hour 600 people had signed up for help with everything from getting a driver’s license replaced to finding food. More waited in a line that stretched outside into the elements, which prompted organizers to end the event early.

Teaira Wilhite, 24, and Rechard Williams II, 24, were among those seeking help Wednesday. They were there with their 15-month-old son, Rechard Williams III, for more than three hours. They said the flooding ruined supplies for the baby they’re expecting in December as well as furniture like their bed, forcing them to camp out in their living room. Their apartment carpet is still wet from last week, they said.

“We’re doing the best we can,” Williams said.

Several more events for people in need of aid are scheduled later this week, officials said.

Thursday, August 4

Centennial Commons

7210 Olive Blvd. | University City, MO 63130

3-8 p.m.

Friday, August 5

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

3-8 p.m.

Saturday, August 6

Friendly Temple Church

5515 Martin Luther King Dr. | St. Louis, MO 63112

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Annika Merrilees, Austin Huguelet and Kelsey Landis of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this article.