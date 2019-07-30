The nonprofit group Urban Harvest STL has a new way to spread its message.
There's a colorful mural on the exterior of the group's building at 1335 Convention Plaza to draw attention to the Food Roof Farm on top.
St. Louis artist Robert Fishbone and his daughter, artist Liza Fishbone of Austin, Texas, designed and completed the mural.
Urban Harvest commissioned the mural to help visitors find the building, which had been beige. “It's not been uncommon to have to flag down visitors when they've passed our building, or to direct them to our site by way of another landmark,” said Urban Harvest STL Director Clare Higgins Siegel. “We exist to nourish the community by connecting people to agriculture, food and to each other. If you’ve ever visited the food roof, I really do feel that a part of you has been nourished for having spent time there — there’s just this feeling of wonderment when you see it for the first time, and the experience only gets richer as you spend more time there. We wanted to carry that feeling to the street level and draw more people up and into our space and to participate in our mission.”
The mural was supposed to take only a couple of weeks to complete, but with the extreme heat and frequent thunderstorms, it took most of July. In addition to the Fishbones, between 20 and 30 volunteer painters helped, including several Wells Fargo employees.