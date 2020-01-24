No sign of woman a week after she apparently jumped from Highway 364 bridge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Authorities said Friday that a woman has not been found a week after dozens of rescuers searched the Missouri River following a report that she may have jumped from the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the woman left behind a silver Jeep on the Highway 364 bridge about 10 a.m. Jan. 17. A passing motorist saw the woman standing on the bridge. But by the time the driver turned around to continue watching the woman, she was gone, Wheetley said.

Police traced the vehicle to the woman's family, who told officers they hadn't seen her. Wheetley did not release the woman's name. She lived in the St. Louis area and was in her 50s.

In water that cold, a person can experience hypothermia in 10 to 20 minutes, depending on factors such as the person's size, said Assistant Chief Jim Usry of the Pattonville Fire Protection District.

Searchers from several agencies worked in freezing rain that day on the river. About 35 to 40 rescuers took part, from agencies including Pattonville, St. Charles County, St. Charles city and St. Louis County, Usry said.