No signs of woman a week after she apparently jumped from Highway 364 bridge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A week after dozens of rescuers searched the Missouri River for a woman they suspect jumped from the Veterans Memorial Bridge, authorities on Friday said she has not been found.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the woman left behind a silver Jeep on the Highway 364 bridge about 10 a.m. Jan. 17. A passing motorist saw the woman standing on the bridge span, then turned around and the woman was gone, Wheetley said.

Police traced the vehicle to the woman's family, who told officers they hadn't seen her. Wheetley did not release the woman's name. She lived in the St. Charles area and was in her 40s.

In water that cold, someone can experience hypothermia in 10 to 20 minutes, depending on factors including the person's size, Assistant Chief Jim Usry of the Pattonville Fire Protection District said.

Searchers from several agencies worked in freezing rain that day. About 35 to 40 rescuers took part, from agencies including Pattonville, St. Charles County, St. Charles city and St. Louis County, Usry said.