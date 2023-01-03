Auto dealer Frank Bommarito dies at 88

Frank J. Bommarito, the founder of a large chain of St. Louis-area auto dealerships bearing his family name, died Monday in Naples, Florida. He was 88.

Bommarito's company grew from a single Oldsmobile dealership in Ellisville to multiple locations across the area with more than 1,000 employees.

He began his automotive career as a car porter and undercoater at the old McMahon Pontiac in south St. Louis, working his way up to sales and management at the old Vincel Pontiac, also on the South Side.

He was awarded the Oldsmobile dealership in 1971, added a GMC franchise in 1974 and then various other car brands over the years. Area residents have become familiar with the "where price sells cars" slogan used in his dealerships' television commercials.

Bommarito graduated from St. Mary's High School, which honored him in 2011 by naming its campus the Frank J. Bommarito Campus. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Funeral information has yet to be released, according to Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary.

Among the survivors are his wife, Lisa Bommarito; two sons and a daughter; two stepdaughters; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.