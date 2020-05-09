Darrin Patrick, who founded the Journey megachurch, dies at 49

Darrin Patrick, who co-founded the Journey megachurch in St. Louis, died Thursday (May 7, 2020) while target shooting with a friend, according to a press release from South Carolina-based Seacoast Church, where Mr. Patrick was a teaching pastor. He was 49.

Mr. Patrick and his wife, Amie, started the Journey in 2002 with 30 members. The church now has five locations in the St. Louis area. By 2016, it was drawing 4,000 worshipers to its weekend services, and Mr. Patrick was also serving as the chaplain for the St. Louis Cardinals.

In the spring of that year, Mr. Patrick was fired from the church for what its leaders viewed as pastoral misconduct.

In a statement, the Journey called the news of Mr. Patrick's death devastating:

"Darrin had an eternal impact on the lives of countless individuals at The Journey church and beyond." After its online services on Sunday morning, "we are creating additional space and time to pray together," the statement read.