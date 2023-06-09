ST. LOUIS — David C. Farrell, the chief executive of St. Louis-based May Department Stores Co. for two decades and a civic leader here, died Monday at his home in Ladue of complications from bladder cancer. He was 89.

May, the parent company of the old Famous-Barr chain here and various others across the country, grew from 103 to 369 stores under Farrell's leadership until his retirement in 1998. At the time it was one of the St. Louis area's largest and most successful companies.

When he took over as CEO, May ranked about fifth in department store sales; when he retired, it was second. The company was sold in 2005 to rival Federated Department Stores, now known as Macy's.

"There was really no better department store operator than Dave Farrell," said Bob Buchanan, a retired retail analyst with the former A.G. Edwards & Sons brokerage firm. "He was very skilled not only on the customer service side but also on the product side."

Among Farrell's achievements, Buchanan said, was developing important private brands that distinguished May stores from the competition.

He said Farrell also was known for hiring good managers around him and making wise decisions on store locations as the company expanded. "They closed the losers, they invested in the winners," Buchanan said.

Farrell, a Chicago native, began working for May in the mid-1950s at its Kaufmann's branch in Pittsburgh as part of an on-the-job training program with Antioch College in Ohio, which he attended.

He worked his way up and by 1969, when he was 36, he became president of Kaufmann's and a vice president of May. In 1975 he moved to St. Louis when he was appointed May's president and chief operating officer; he became CEO in 1979 and chairman in 1985.

Maxine Clark, the founder of Build-A-Bear Workshop and before that a May executive, said Farrell made May stores more productive in sales per square foot, moving departments and adding services.

"He was incredibly significant in an era when department store retailing was really coming into its own and becoming more things to more people," she said.

She said he also was known for his attention to detail and his curiosity. For example, Clark said when she was a buyer for a May store outside Washington, Farrell spent an hour and a half asking her questions during a drop-in visit.

She said Farrell had been a handbag and tie buyer himself earlier in his career and "knew how we felt."

Among his civic endeavors was serving as campaign and board chairman for the United Way of Greater St. Louis; chairman of the Salvation Army capital campaign; and co-chairman of the successful effort to build a new campus for Cardinal Ritter High School.

Farrell and his late wife, Betty, who died in 2018, were active in the Catholic Church and he played a key role in fundraising efforts to support the visit of Pope John Paul II to St. Louis in 1999.

Farrell also was a trustee emeritus at Washington University and was on the Siteman Cancer Center community advisory board. Farrell and his wife, in partnership with May, established a distinguished professorship in medicine at Washington University. The Farrells also supported Alzheimer's Disease research at the university.

Among Farrell's honors over the years were the Right Arm of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Regional Commerce and Growth Association in 1998 and the Levee Stone Award from the Downtown St. Louis Partnership in 1985.

Among the survivors are two sons, Mark Farrell of Dallas and David Farrell of St. Louis; a daughter, Lisa Heller of St. Louis; a sister, Anne Boho of Illinois; and four grandchildren.

The funeral will be private. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Bogey Club, 9266 Clayton Road, Ladue.