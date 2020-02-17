David Clewell, Missouri poet laureate, longtime professor, dies at age 65

Topics included aliens, UFOs, astronauts and conspiracy theories. He would pair pop culture with thoughts about the cosmos. Of Buzz Aldrin following Neil Armstrong to the Moon's surface, Mr. Clewell wrote:

"... History has a way of forgetting/The kind of man who's second on the scene."

When he became Missouri's state poet laureate in 2010, he mentioned that he didn't expect he'd get as much attention as the state's first laureate, Walter Bargen.

But Mr. Clewell was particularly well-known in St. Louis, having taught hundreds if not thousands of students and often reading at River Styx and other poetry events. He believed poetry was the kind of thing people could use in their everyday lives.

Patricia Clewell said her husband saw the state appointment as a "huge honor": "Anytime poetry was recognized as something of true value, David was for that."

Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1955, Mr. Clewell loved jazz as a youth and played the trumpet. He earned a vocal and instrumental music scholarship to the University of Wisconsin at Madison. He went to graduate school at Washington University and earned his MFA in writing.