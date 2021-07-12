Former state representative Betty Thompson dies

Former State Rep. Betty Thompson, a leader and trailblazer in St. Louis County, has died at 81 years old, her family said Sunday.

Thompson, a longtime resident of University City, began her political career as a councilwoman for University City. Thompson served on the council for 18 years.

Thompson, a Democrat, was first elected to the state House in a special election in 1997 and represented St. Louis County, District 72.

In 2003, the Post-Dispatch wrote about a bill Thompson sponsored that would help children affected by alopecia areata be able to afford hairpieces. When Thompson was a little girl, she said other children would tease her because she and four of her 12 siblings suffered from the autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. The girls wore bonnets and changed schools several times to escape the taunts.

"All the pain and humiliation that I had to go through, I don't want them to have to go through," she said at the time.

Thompson was active in her community, as a member of the NAACP and nonprofit Better Family Life, as past president of Women in Municipal Government and as host of a radio program on KATZ and KIRL for more than 25 years. Thompson earned awards for her service, including the St. Louis Caring Communities Humanitarian Award.