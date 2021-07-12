Former state representative Betty Thompson dies

Former State Rep. Betty Thompson, a leader and trailblazer in St. Louis County, has died at 81 years old, her family said Sunday.
Thompson, a longtime resident of University City, began her political career as a councilwoman for University City. Thompson served on the council for 18 years.
Thompson, a Democrat, was first elected to the state House in a special election in 1997 and represented St. Louis County, District 72.
My heart is broken in pieces. Even in your sickest days, you found the strength to celebrate me and many others. You never lost your wit, your spark or your humor. Thank you Mrs. Betty Thompson. May you rest in eternal peace and love. pic.twitter.com/fvOfy2f2bP— Tishaura O. Jones (@tishaura) July 11, 2021
In 2003, the Post-Dispatch wrote about a bill Thompson sponsored that would help children affected by alopecia areata be able to afford hairpieces. When Thompson was a little girl, she said other children would tease her because she and four of her 12 siblings suffered from the autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss. The girls wore bonnets and changed schools several times to escape the taunts.
"All the pain and humiliation that I had to go through, I don't want them to have to go through," she said at the time.
Thompson was active in her community, as a member of the NAACP and nonprofit Better Family Life, as past president of Women in Municipal Government and as host of a radio program on KATZ and KIRL for more than 25 years. Thompson earned awards for her service, including the St. Louis Caring Communities Humanitarian Award.
Several St. Louis-area notables mourned her passing on Twitter, including St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Reed called Thompson "an icon, a history maker, a trailblazer, an inspirational & transformational figure, a fighter for justice & equality."
Thompson worked for St. Louis County for several years and worked for the Human Development Corporation for more than two decades. She also owned K&M Delivery Service.
She is survived by her husband Jack and her children Tony Thompson, Sonja Branscomb and Kwame Thompson. Her son Tyrone Thompson, a former Pagedale police chief, was killed during a robbery in 2010.
Deepest condolences to the family of my great friend Betty Thompson. Betty always stood with me in the fight for jobs, education, healthcare and voting rights. As she said “Stand Up, Show Up and Vote Up” Her legacy will endure #RestInPower @ksdknews @stltoday pic.twitter.com/72jVYwJfUg— Lacy Clay MO1st (@LacyClayMO1) July 12, 2021