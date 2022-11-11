Funeral for Boys & Girls Club's Martin Mathews set for Thursday

ST. LOUIS — The funeral service for Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Graham Chapel on the Washington University campus.

Visitation is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the club, 4245 North Kingshighway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martin Mathews Legacy Fund, 4245 North Kingshighway, St. Louis, 63115.

Mathews, 97, died Tuesday. The club, which began in 1960, has helped shape the lives of hundreds of thousands of North Side youngsters.