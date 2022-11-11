 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Funeral for Boys & Girls Club's Martin Mathews set for Thursday

Martin Mathews honored on his 94th birthday

Martin Mathews acknowledges the applause of the crowd on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at the Henry Givens Auditorium at Harris-Stowe State University, where he was honored on his 94th birthday. Mathews is co-founder and emeritus president of Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club. Mathews was honored at the 59th Youth Awards Showcase. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

ST. LOUIS  — The funeral service for Martin Mathews, the co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Graham Chapel on the Washington University campus.

Visitation is planned for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the club, 4245 North Kingshighway.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Martin Mathews Legacy Fund, 4245 North Kingshighway, St. Louis, 63115.

Mathews, 97, died Tuesday. The club, which began in 1960, has helped shape the lives of hundreds of thousands of North Side youngsters.

