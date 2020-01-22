G.H. ‘Bert’ Walker III — civic leader, brokerage executive and philanthropist — dies at 88

George H. “Bert” Walker III — a longtime civic leader and philanthropist also well-known for his family ties to two presidents — died Saturday (Jan. 18, 2020). He was 88.

Mr. Walker, the retired chairman of the Stifel, Nicolaus and Co. brokerage firm, was a cousin of former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush. Mr. Walker and George H.W. Bush’s grandfather was George Herbert Walker, who founded a banking and investment firm with offices nationwide.

Mr. Walker’s widow, Carol Walker, said the cause of death was complications from a stroke. She said he died at Evelyn’s House, a hospice in Creve Coeur.

He also was active in Missouri and local Republican politics over the years, running unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for the U.S. House from the 2nd District in 1992.

From 2003 to 2006, he was U.S. ambassador to Hungary in the George W. Bush administration.

He was closely identified with Webster University, serving 42 years on the school’s board, including six years as chairman. The university’s business school was renamed in his honor in 2005 following his donation of $10 million.