Peter Sargent, a mainstay in St. Louis' performing arts scene, died Wednesday evening, family members said. He was 82.
Mr. Sargent was the founding dean of Webster University's Leigh Gerdine College of Fine Arts and was instrumental in founding the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and St. Louis Opera Theatre. He was noted for his work as a lighting designer and won numerous local, state and national awards.
Mr. Sargent earned a bachelor's degree from Carnegie Tech in 1959 and a master's in technical production and lighting design from Yale in 1963. He arrived at Webster in 1966.
Editor's note: A full obituary will appear when more information becomes available.