Puppeteer Bob Kramer, who entertained generations of children, dead at 77

Bob Kramer, who delighted generations of children and adults with his marionette shows, died Jan. 20 in the fire that consumed his Central West End home and theater. He was 77.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner confirmed Friday in a phone call to Kramer's sister that the body found in the fire was his.

Kramer was co-owner of Bob Kramer's Marionnettes, a beloved St. Louis institution that performed around the country and internationally. His partner in business and in life was Douglas "Dug" Feltch, who escaped the fire and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Kramer created his first marionette when he was 5 and performed his first puppet show two years later, in front of his first grade class. He founded his studio in 1963, just after graduating from Mehlville High School, and put on his first public show later that year, a Christmas show at the not-yet-finished South County Center.

"My parents kept saying, 'He'll grow out of it,' and instead it just kept getting bigger each year," Kramer told the Post-Dispatch in 2005. "I started out doing shows in school and at family members' birthday parties, and it just grew from there. Now it's part of my life."

Kramer met Feltch in their late teens, when he and his father attended a marionette production of "Pinocchio" at the American Theater. Feltch was working on the show. Kramer convinced him to join forces in puppeteering, and the two were a team ever since.

The pair lived upstairs at 4143 Laclede Avenue, the building that burned. An intimate, 100-seat theater was in the front part of the first floor, while the workshop where they hand-crafted hundreds of puppets over the years was in the back.

"Bob (was) an absolutely brilliant creator and crafter of marionettes," said Harold Karabell, a neighbor and friend who knew Kramer for nearly 40 years.

"He was kind-hearted, gentle, loving," Karabell said.

Karabell went to a performance of their Christmas show at the end of the year. "I enjoyed it every bit as much as a 70-year-old adult as I would have as a young child," he said.

Joe Gfaller, managing director of the Metro Theater Co., which also plays primarily to youthful audiences, said Kramer and Feltch brought imagination, sophistication and heart to the stage.

"You could be swept away in the fun and completely forget that the characters that you were watching were marionettes at all, which is it what made the experiences so remarkable," he said.

Kramer entertained audiences for nearly 60 years, which Puppet Guild of Greater St. Louis Vice President Michelle O'Donnell said was extraordinary.

"For the puppet community, it was a huge loss," she said. "We had our Christmas party at Bob Kramer's. That was our place."

Bob Kramer's Marionnettes produced about five shows a year at the theater and also took them on the road to schools, scout troops and summer camps. On at least one occasion, their puppets told the story of "Peter and the Wolf" while the St. Louis Civic Orchestra played the accompanying music.

"They have touched hundreds of thousands of children, probably millions," O'Donnell said.

His sister, Pat Amerman of Antioch, California, said he had a strong faith, attending the Eighth Church of Christ, Scientist, for many years.

"His other interests were also pretty fascinating. He loved to bake. He decorated cakes. He made my wedding cake. He made incredible cakes; they were works of art," she said.

He was also a particularly dedicated grower of plants such as orchids and African violets, she said.

Along with his sister, he is survived by five nieces and nephews. An older brother, Jack, died earlier. A celebration of his life will be held probably in the spring, Amerman said; details will be posted on the Facebook page for Bob Kramer's Marionnettes.

A GoFundMe account set up by Karabell to benefit Feltch had reached $63,000 by Friday.