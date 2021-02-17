Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70

Rush Limbaugh, the son of Missouri who galvanized millions of American conservatives with his popular radio show and stoked the ire of his opponents with his self described "talent on loan from God," died Wednesday. He was 70 years old.
Mr. Limbaugh's radio program burst onto the national scene in the early 1990s, with a bombastic style that lampooned President Bill Clinton, the Democratic Party, and the media. His three-hour weekday show is heard on some 600 radio stations across the country, including KMOX in St. Louis, and more than 14 million people listen to him at least once a week.
Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born into a well-known Cape Girardeau legal family in 1951.
Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had advanced lung cancer. He continued to host his radio show while being treated.
Using his sizable platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, though he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race. During the course of his career, Limbaugh sparked controversy several times.
Limbaugh offered a conditional apology after he accused actor Michael J. Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson's disease and apologized when he a insulted law school student Sandra Fluke. He relentlessly attacked President Barack Obama, going as far as to fan the flames of birtherism, the discredited idea that Obama was born outside the United States and therefore not eligible to be President. And, in the last few years, he peddled "deep state" conspiracy theories, providing cover for President Donald Trump, who he counted as a friend.
More recently, Limbaugh appeared to approve of some forms of political violence in the immediate aftermath of the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. He also drew backlash at the outset of the pandemic when he dismissed the coronavirus as the "common cold" and contended that it was being "weaponized" by members of the mainstream press to bludgeon Trump and harm his re-election chances. The missive was classic Limbaugh, who built a career on expressing strong distrust of the established press order and referred to himself as "America's Anchorman."
Trump awarded him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor a citizen can receive from the president, the day after Limbaugh announced his cancer diagnosis. Limbaugh's bust is in the Missouri Capitol's Hall of Famous Missourians.
His grandfather, Rush Hudson Limbaugh Sr., was a Cape Girardeau attorney known for his longevity. He was still practicing even after he turned 104 years old. The federal courthouse there bears his name. The young Rush Limbaugh eschewed the life of a legal scholar and focused on his love of football and radio.
Mr. Limbaugh played high school football at Cape Central High. He briefly attended his hometown college, Southeast Missouri State, "but he flunked everything," his mother told the Post-Dispatch in 1992.
At age 16, Limbaugh got into radio when his father loaned him money for a summer course in radio engineering.
Limbaugh left Cape Girardeau when he was 20 years-old to take a radio job in McKeesport, Pa. Soon, he began the nomadic radio lifestyle. Moving, getting fired, moving again.
For five years he worked marketing in the front office of the Kansas City Royals. Limbaugh got burned out on baseball and returned to his first love: radio. He went to KMBZ, a news-talk station in Kansas City.
But not for long. Limbaugh said he got fired from KMBZ for saying "therefore" too much.
In 2001, Limbaugh suffered hearing loss due to an autoimmune inner ear disease. He later received a cochlear implant. In 2003, Limbaugh announced that he was addicted to pain medication and would seek treatment. Limbaugh said he had become addicted after back surgery. In 2006, he was charged with "doctorshopping." His attorney said he pleaded not guilty and that the charge would be dropped once he completed 18 months of drug treatment.
Limbaugh lived in Palm Beach, Fla. He often talked on his radio show of flying on his private jet from Florida to St. Louis, and then on to Cape Girardeau for family social gatherings.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
CNN provided some information for this story.