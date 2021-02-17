Rush Limbaugh dies at age 70

Rush Limbaugh, the son of Missouri who galvanized millions of American conservatives with his popular radio show and stoked the ire of his opponents with his self described "talent on loan from God," died Wednesday. He was 70 years old.

Mr. Limbaugh's radio program burst onto the national scene in the early 1990s, with a bombastic style that lampooned President Bill Clinton, the Democratic Party, and the media. His three-hour weekday show is heard on some 600 radio stations across the country, including KMOX in St. Louis, and more than 14 million people listen to him at least once a week.

Rush Hudson Limbaugh III was born into a well-known Cape Girardeau legal family in 1951.

Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had advanced lung cancer. He continued to host his radio show while being treated.

Using his sizable platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, though he often waded into conspiratorial waters and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race. During the course of his career, Limbaugh sparked controversy several times.