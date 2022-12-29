Some notable St. Louis-area people who died in 2022

Dozens of people who had been in the news over the years in the St. Louis area died in 2022. The following are some of the notable figures in local politics, sports, the arts, business and other areas who died within the past year:

January

David Pentland: 83, Jan. 3, former St. Louis alderman, lawyer.

Carter Revard, 90, Jan. 3, retired Washington University professor and poet who introduced classes on Native American literature and culture.

Robert Bannister: 85, Jan. 10, former St. Louis alderman, educator.

Benjamin Polson, 33, Jan. 13, St. Louis firefighter killed when a derelict building collapsed while he searched for fire survivors.

Montez Coleman: 48, Jan. 14, prominent jazz drummer who toured nationally and internationally with the genre's greats.

Brian DeLunas: 46, Jan. 16, Pitching coach for Mizzou's baseball team, former Oakville High star.

Rev. Bill Beeny: 95, Jan. 19, controversial Baptist minister who had TV and radio programs on various stations and ran unsuccessfully for Missouri governor; later operated the Elvis Is Alive Museum in Wright City.

Bob Goalby: 92, Jan. 20, nationally known golfer from Belleville, winner of 1968 Masters.

Kevin Cremer: 48, Jan. 24, Festus fire chief.

Tim Van Galder: 77, Jan. 26, former football Cardinals quarterback, TV sportscaster.

Elsie Beck Glickert: 96, Jan. 28, University City civic activist and former city councilwoman.

David Green: 61, Jan. 29, former Cardinals outfielder.

February

Eugene Ganz: 98, Feb. 5, one of the last area survivors of the Battle of the Bulge and a Bronze Star and Purple Heart honoree.

Gustine "Gussie" Crawford: 86, Feb. 7, leader in amateur sports locally and nationally, including service as the first woman president of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU).

Nancy Weber: 83, Feb. 8, former St. Louis alderman.

J. Brendan Ryan: 85, Feb. 10, former St. Louis circuit judge, circuit attorney and alderman.

Emile Francis: 95, Feb. 19, former Blues coach, general manager and president.

March

Arthur Miorelli: 90, March 1, former St. Louis associate circuit judge, magistrate.

Gyo Obata: 99, March 8, internationally renowned St. Louis-based architect.

Rich LoRusso: 63, March 9, restaurateur, owner of LoRusso's Cucina.

Cora Faith Walker: 37, March 10, chief policy officer for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and former state representative.

Tom Coghill: 57, March 11, restaurateur, owner of Iron Barley.

Al Baker: 93, March 15, retired restaurateur, owner of Al Baker's.

Richard Patton: 74, March 16, longtime leader of nonprofit Vision for Children at Risk.

April

James Hartenbach: 80, April 1, retired St. Louis County circuit judge.

Michael Neidorff: 79, April 7, longtime Centene Corp. CEO, philanthropist.

Ann Lemons Pollack: 76, April 13, food writer, restaurant critic.

Orlando Watson: 48, April 17, music producer, concert promoter, restaurateur.

Russ Signorino: 70, April 21, analyst, researcher on regional employment data.

Homer Nash Jr.: 96, April 21, pioneering Black pediatrician.

Vernon "Hap" Whitney: 87, April 27, longtime Mizzou wrestling coach.

May

Bob Romanik: 72, May 7, controversial radio host.

Alice Handelman: 79, May 16, writer for various publications, including the Blues' Goal magazine.

Irving Clay Jr.: 97, May 20, former St. Louis alderman, recreation commissioner, welfare director and mayoral aide.

Justin Hardy: 22, May 29, Washington University basketball star.

June

Marvin "Preach" Webb: 86, June 8, beloved Edwardsville fixture.

"Charlie Brown" Troxell: 80, June 9, longtime local radio host.

Jim Ryan: 76, June 12, former Illinois attorney general, gubernatorial candidate.

Ned Lemkemeier: 85, June 13, lawyer, negotiator, member of boards of various nonprofits.

Nancy Reynolds: 88, June 16, former Wentzville mayor, retired teacher.

Bruce Widaman: 70, June 21, led unsuccessful 2000 petition drive to put on the Missouri ballot a measure seeking Congressional hearings on unidentified flying objects.

Frank Munsch: 88, June 26, former Overland mayor, alderman.

July

George Elder: 101, July 7, one of last surviving St. Louis Browns players.

Dick Schofield: 87, July 11, former Cardinals infielder.

Yvonne Campbell: 44, July 13, owner of Alton bakery-restaurant.

Charlene Deeken: 65, July 27, former St. Louis public safety director.

August

Gary Schroen: 80, Aug. 1, famed CIA officer originally from Metro East area. note:

Rev. Carl Kabat: 88, Aug. 4, Roman Catholic priest imprisoned for protests at nuclear weapons facilities.

Paul Schoomer: 82, Aug. 13, former University City councilman and bookstore owner.

Jeff Burton: 55, Aug. 15, longtime radio host on KPNT-FM.

Jerry Ritter: 87, Aug. 21, retired Anheuser-Busch executive, former chairman of St. Louis Blues and Kiel Center.

Barbara Bridgewater: 84, Aug. 21, philanthropist and member of many boards of civic institutions.

Robert R. Lynn: 89, Aug. 22, longtime newsman at radio station KXOK-AM and other stations.

Sister Mary Roch Rocklage: 87, Aug. 23, first president and CEO of Mercy health care system.

Dick Ford: 88, Aug. 30, longtime TV news anchor and reporter for three St. Louis stations.

Lee Thomas: 86, Aug. 31, executive with Cardinals and other big league teams and before that a player with five teams.

September

Norbert Groppe: 89, Sept. 4, retired president of St. Louis Board of Public Service.

Mark Littell: 69, Sept. 5, former Cardinals relief pitcher.

Shelby Jordan: 70, Sept. 9, Washington U. football star who played in the NFL 11 years.

Ray Rippelmeyer: 89, Sept. 9, former major league pitcher and pitching coach from the Metro East area.

Thomas O'Shea: 93, Sept. 14, former St. Louis circuit judge, probate judge and alderman.

Rev. Michael Sheridan: 77, Sept. 27, former auxiliary bishop of St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese who became bishop of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ronald Hill: 85, Sept. 30, former St. Louis city marshal.

October

Kenneth Romines: 80, Oct. 3, former Missouri appellate judge and St. Louis County circuit judge.

JoAnn Raisch: 86, Oct. 5, longtime Republican leader in south St. Louis County.

Bruce Sutter: 69, Oct. 13, former Cardinals pitcher in Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ollie Raymand: 97, Oct. 13, longtime St. Louis TV weathercaster.

David Glaser: 65, Oct. 22, Wildwood's first mayor and ex-Rockwood School District official.

Daniel Dreisewerd: 50, Oct. 22, St. Louis County code enforcement manager.

George Paz: 67, Oct. 23, former Express Scripts executive.

Jean Kuczka: 61, Oct. 24, health and physical education teacher killed in the shootings at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Alexzandria Bell: 15, Oct. 24, student killed in the shootings at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience.

Jeanne Trevor: 84, Oct. 24, singer known as the First Lady of St. Louis jazz.

Dennis Watters: 64, Oct. 25, co-owner of nonprofit that uses sonar to probe rivers and lakes for bodies, cars, guns and other evidence sought by police across the country.

November

Dave Butz: 72, Nov. 4, All-Pro defensive lineman with Washington Redskins who got his NFL start with football Cardinals.

Martin Mathews: 97, Nov. 8, co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys & Girls Club.

Roland Johnson: 74, Nov. 15, longtime St. Louis soul and blues singer.

Ronald Leggett: 88, Nov. 17, former St. Louis collector of revenue.

Michael Gerson: 58, Nov. 17, former St. Louisan who was a speechwriter for then-President George W. Bush and a newspaper columnist.

Robert Irvin: 78, Nov. 20, former St. Peters city administrator for 18 years.

John Connors: 71, Nov. 22, Metro East businessman and brother of tennis great Jimmy Connors.

December

Paul Silas: 79, Dec. 10, longtime NBA player and coach who got his start with the St. Louis Hawks.

Tom Lakin: 82, Dec. 12, Metro East lawyer and Democratic Party power broker who later was sentenced to prison on federal drug charges.

Curt Simmons: 93, Dec. 13, former Cardinals pitcher.

Karen Divis: 81, Dec. 20, former chief clerk of St. Louis Board of Aldermen.

Paulette Carr: 74, Dec. 20, former University City councilwoman.

Demetrious Johnson: 61, Dec. 24, former Mizzou and NFL player, philanthropist, radio host.