PEVELY — Human remains recently found here by a mushroom hunter have been identified as those of Joan Giudicy, officials said.

Giudicy, 64, of Pevely, was last seen alive in December 2022 on Taylor Drive. Her remains were found April 23 at the edge of a wooded area in the 9000 block of Taylor Drive.

“Her death is considered suspicious and is still being investigated,” the Pevely Police Department said Friday in a press release.

Anyone with information about the case can call Pevely Police Chief Mark Glenn at 636-475-5301.