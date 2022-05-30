One dead in crash near Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died after a crash early Monday near Tower Grove Park in St. Louis.
The crash happened around 3 a.m. near South Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. Multiple vehicles were involved, police said.
No other information was available Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today