One dead in crash near Tower Grove Park in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person died after a crash early Monday near Tower Grove Park in St. Louis. 

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near South Kingshighway and Arsenal Street. Multiple vehicles were involved, police said. 

No other information was available Monday morning. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

