One kayaker rescued from Mississippi River near I-270, another missing
ST. LOUIS  —  One kayaker was rescued but another was missing in the Mississippi River near Interstate 270 Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Two kayakers were reported to have overturned in the river around noon. The St. Louis Fire Department's Marine Rescue Task Force rescued one kayaker; that person was in stable condition.

Marine units, K-9 dogs and a drone were used to search for the other person  south to the Gateway Arch but no one was found, the department reported.

The names of the two kayakers were not released.

