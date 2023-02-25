ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Work crews will close up to two lanes on each side of Interstate 270 between Manchester and Ladue roads overnight next week.

Beginning Monday, the lane closures will be between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following mornings. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closures will allow pavement repairs and bridge painting.

MoDOT said additional overnight lane shutdowns on 270, including at the interchange with Highway 40 (Interstate 64), will take place through the next few months.