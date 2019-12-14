BELLFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — The parents of two young boys have been charged with endangering the welfare of children when their 4-year-old was found walking in the neighborhood wearing only pajamas and loafers.
Police said the temperature was around 35 degrees when the boy was discovered at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Vandesha Lee, 31, and Charles Vaughn, 30, of the 1100 block of Bosworth Drive have been charged in the incident.
According to the police report, the children, 4 and 2, were left home alone in a bedroom. The report said Lee admitted to police that she knew the 4-year-old could unlock the front door, and that she had attempted to keep the children in the bedroom by placing a towel at the top of the door.
Neighbors found the 4-year-old and called the police. The boy did not know his name or address. Meanwhile, Vaughn had arrived at the home and found the older boy missing. He began searching for the child when he encountered an officer who was looking for the home of a lost boy
Believing the boy to be his, Vaughn drove to the police station. There he admitted that he had just left the 2-year-old unattended to get there, police said.