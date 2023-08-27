Panera Brands appointed Paul Carbone as chief financial officer.

Challenge Unlimited appointed Bruce Malone and Geri Lynn Arrindell to its Board of Directors.

Mercy Health System hired Catherine Codispoti as senior vice president and chief people officer for the health system’s human resources operations and strategic initiatives, beginning Dec. 1, 2023.

Bobby Sanderson joined the Saint Louis Science Center as chief institutional advancement officer.

Governor Mike Parson made the following three appointments: Deanna Bokel, of Weldon Spring, to the Board of Nursing Home Administrators; Judith Meyer, of St. Louis, to the Missouri Charter Public School Commission; Ruby Trice, of Maryland Heights, to the Behavioral Analyst Advisory Board.

AppointLink hired Sean Fitzgerald as vice president of business development and Andy McCormack as customer experience and adoption manager.

Best Lawyers recognized Ogletree Deakins shareholder Robert (Bob) Stewart as the 2024 St. Louis Labor Law – Management Lawyer of the Year.

Cathy Goldsticker received the 2023 Champion of Kids Award from Kids In The Middle.

FOCUS St. Louis added Dr. Yolanda (Yoli) Alovor as director of civic engagement.

The Smart Buildings Center and the Building Operator Certification program named Malachi Rein the 2023 Building Operator of the Year. Rein is Director of the Building Energy Exchange St. Louis.

Krilogy named Mark Lewis its first senior partner & chief financial officer.