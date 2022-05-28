Personal information of patients may have been exposed in BJC HealthCare email breach

A unauthorized person got access to the email accounts of a “small number” of BJC HealthCare physicians and resident physicians, and BJC has started notifying patients whose personal information may have been exposed.

The unauthorized access happened between March 4-28. Investigators couldn’t confirm whether emails or attachments were actually viewed by the unauthorized person, but BJC is continuing to look at what information would have been accessible.

On Friday, BJC began mailing letters to people whose information was identified so far, and will continue to mail letters to patients as they are identified.

“BJC has identified emails and/or attachments in the accounts containing some patients’ information, which may have included names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, and clinical information, such as dates of service, diagnoses, provider names, and/or treatment locations. In some instances, patients’ health insurance information and/or Social Security numbers may have also been contained in the accounts,” a release about the incident said.

For those whose Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers are identified, BJC will offer free credit monitoring and identity protection services. They also recommend that affected patients review statements from their health insurers and providers for suspicious charges.

Patients with questions can call 1-855-503-2933, Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m..

More information can be found at BJC’s website.