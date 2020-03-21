As pandemic news becomes more serious across the region and businesses shutter, the streets of St. Louis and those of its neighbors are looking quieter - yet a spirit of helping, and working, remains. Here are some scenes that found my camera over the past ten days.
Robert Cohen
Robert Cohen is a photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
