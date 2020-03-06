Photos: Butterfly House hosts photography events

If you are interested in photographing at the Butterfly House, you can attend Photography Friday and the next event is on March 13. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information go to butterflyhouse.org and look for the "learn and discover" tab for future photography events.
David Carson
David Carson is a photographer at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
