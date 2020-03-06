You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Photos: Butterfly House hosts photography events
0 comments

Photos: Butterfly House hosts photography events

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months

If you are interested in photographing at the Butterfly House, you can attend Photography Friday and the next event is on March 13. The cost is $8 for members and $10 for nonmembers. For more information go to butterflyhouse.org and look for the "learn and discover" tab for future photography events.

Butterfly House hosts photographers

A zebra longwing, left and a paper kite hop from flower to flower at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Scott Avetta, a professional photographer in St. Louis, hosts several photo events at the Butterfly House and Missouri Botanical Garden during the spring and fall each year to teach people how to get the best images. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Butterfly House hosts photographers

Pat Burrell-Standley, left, from Chesterfield, talks with Scott Avetta about techniques for photographing butterflies as a blue morpho passes by during a special event for photographers at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Avetta, a professional photographer in St. Louis, hosts several photo events at the Butterfly House and Missouri Botanical Garden during the spring and fall each year to teach people how to get the best images. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Butterfly House hosts photographers

Pat Burrell-Standley, from Chesterfield, photographs a blue morpho during a special event for photographers at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Scott Avetta, a professional photographer in St. Louis, hosts several photo events at the Butterfly House and Missouri Botanical Garden during the spring and fall each year to teach people how to get the best images. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
Butterfly House hosts photographers

A cydno Longwing rests on a firespike as Pat Burrell-Standley, left, from Chesterfield, talks with Scott Avetta about techniques for photographing butterflies during a special event for photographers at the Butterfly House in Chesterfield on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Avetta, a professional photographer in St. Louis, hosts several photo events at the Butterfly House and Missouri Botanical Garden during the spring and fall each year to teach people how to get the best images. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com
0 comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports