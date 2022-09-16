Pine Lawn to lose policing services over delinquent payments, police cooperative says

PINE LAWN — The north St. Louis County suburb of Pine Lawn could soon be without policing because it's too far behind on payments to a regional police cooperative under contract with the city since 2016.

Pine Lawn owes the cooperative $127,208.34, according to invoices released to the Post-Dispatch in a Sunshine request. The amount includes five monthly payments since May.

Pine Lawn officials, meanwhile, are opening bids to contract a new police force instead of the North County Police Cooperative, which has patrolled Pine Lawn since the city disbanded its own scandal-ridden municipal department

North County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchannan told Pine Lawn officials in a letter dated Sept. 13 that it wouldn't apply to keep policing the city after the current contract expires.

"Pine Lawn’s history of lateness and not paying required contractual amounts threatens the workings and mission of the NCPC," Buchannan said.

"Further, while the NCPC has sought to obtain delinquent amounts from Pine Lawn, the Board of Aldermen has voted to go out for bid for police service. Please understand the NCPC shall neither be renewing nor providing a bid to provide police services to Pine Lawn at this time."

In his letter, Buchannan said Pine Lawn had been as many as two to three months behind on payment. He offered to continue policing the city month-to-month after the contract expires — if the bills past due are paid and future bills are paid on time.

But the letter didn't detail how much the city owes to the department or the date the contract expires.