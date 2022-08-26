Pinky the boxer lasts 30 days alone in St. Louis County. Then, a sighting.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Pinky's journey away from home is finally over.

The 8-year-old boxer from Webster Groves who survived 30 days on her own and traversed miles of St. Louis County was found Thursday night.

Her disappearance, which began after a dramatic water rescue in Brentwood, ended in a downpour in a Ballwin backyard, in the arms of her owner.

"Until I actually saw her, I didn't want to get my hopes up," said owner Jeannie Galloway, of Webster Groves. "We've had so many close calls."

Pinky was one of 42 dogs rescued July 26 from the Watering Bowl day care and boarding house in Brentwood as record-setting rainfall swamped the region and rising waters flooded the building.

Galloway was on a family vacation that week, so Pinky landed at the West County home of a friend.

But that night, as Galloway's friend was closing the garage door, Pinky bolted, and could not be found.

Galloway was distraught, her friend heartbroken.

But over the next several days, an army of volunteer dog detectives began to watch for Pinky. They put out traps, set up wildlife cameras, posted signs, shared photos on social media and mapped out Pinky sightings as she zig-zagged through west St. Louis County. Galloway, her husband and their friends logged miles in their cars responding to Pinky spottings.

Then, about 8 p.m. Thursday, after putting her three children to bed, Galloway got word through a Facebook group chat that a woman who lives on Brookside Lane in Ballwin caught a glimpse of Pinky in her backyard.

That prompted frequent dog searcher Kim Kage, 60, from Webster Groves, to set out one of her traps. She baited it with a trail of torn-up rotisserie chicken, grilled hotdogs and chunks of steak — with liquid smoke.

Galloway, too, hopped in her car and headed west, even as dark storm clouds rolled in.

"When I first got to the neighborhood there was just this huge downpour," Galloway said.

Galloway said she parked and began the stakeout. Kage sat in her own car on the opposite side of the street. Both awaited word from the woman who'd seen Pinky in her yard.

"We waited out the storm and sat in the car for about an hour," Galloway said.

Galloway's phone battery was running low as she kept checking the Facebook group thread for updates and confirmation of another Pinky sighting.

Another volunteer, Annie Monachello, 34, came out and set a second trap about a quarter-mile away along Fishpot Creek.

After an hour, it was time to look.

"Kim gave the go-ahead," Galloway said. "It was hard to see by then because it was super dark but she was like, 'I think something's in the trap.'"

There was Pinky.

"I ran up and down the street screaming," Monachello said.

Together, Galloway, Kage and a few helpers carried the cage into the tipster's garage, then let Pinky out on a leash. She was anxious, but relaxed when she saw Galloway.

Monachello estimated Pinky traveled more than 30 miles since that day in July.

Galloway had been losing hope. She always thought Pinky was trying to find her way home. But it had been so long.

But then she saw Pinky, and relief flooded in.

"I was like, 'This is OK. This is finally over. This is her,'" Galloway said. "'We've got her.'"

When they got home, Pinky charged up the stairs as if she had never been gone, Galloway said. Normally 55 pounds, she had dropped to 42, but appeared otherwise healthy.

Galloway's three children, Anna, 10, Evan, 8, and Maggie, 2, who slept through Thursday night's drama, got a surprise when they woke up Friday morning, came downstairs and found Pinky back home.

Later that day, as Maggie played at home, toddling around in a diaper, Pinky stayed close.

Motionless on her side, fast asleep.