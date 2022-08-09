Pinky the boxer, rescued from flood, prompts growing search after fleeing her home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — After rescuers converged on the Watering Bowl day care and boarder in Brentwood last month to rescue 42 dogs from rising floodwater, Debbie Morrell answered her friends' call to take in their 8-year-old boxer, Pinky, until the family returned from vacation.

But around dinnertime that night, as Morrell closed her garage door, Pinky bolted.

"She had been nervous," said Morrell, 59, of west St. Louis County. "She was only at my house for about an hour before she decided it wasn't for her."

Two weeks later, Pinky is still missing and apparently on the move, prompting a growing search among area residents.

Sightings of Pinky have poured in since word began to spread on social media and volunteers offered to help. Some have posted signs, put up wildlife cameras and uploaded pictures of Pinky at various points across west St. Louis County. Others have plotted Pinky's journey on a map, revealing a miles-long route across Manchester and Big Bend roads, eastward across Highway 141.

"I think she's trying to find her way home," Pinky's owner, Jeanne Galloway, of Webster Groves, said Tuesday. "It's definitely upsetting, especially when there's a thunderstorm and we know she's out there. Just knowing she's out there alone in it, you just want to take her in and make her feel better."

Galloway and her husband, Keith Galloway, were vacationing in North Carolina with their three children when record-setting rainfall swamped parts of St. Louis.

The thought of Pinky now traipsing across busy roads is terrifying, Galloway said.

One of the volunteers searching for Pinky is Annie Monachello, 34, of Town & Country, who said she began tracking lost dogs in the St. Louis area on her own time during the pandemic to stay active outdoors "because I was going bananas." She said catching up to lost and traumatized dogs can be tricky because they're often in survival mode and run when chased or called by name.

Monachello said that with permission from homeowners, she has strategically placed a few wildlife cameras near Pinky's route. She has researched property records to avoid trespassing, and she plans to put up more street signs as the search continues.

"I joke around it's kind of like being a dog detective," Monachello said. "Our goal is just to get these animals home safely to their families."

Pinky, she said, has become one of the more elusive dogs because she has covered "an impressive amount of ground" in two weeks. She also said Pinky's route and the timing of her sightings have been anything but predictable.

"That's why she's continued to run — because she's terrified," Monachello said.

Morrell has helped search for Pinky, too.

"I'm heartbroken," Morrell said. "I want to do what we can, but I'm letting people who know exactly what they're doing handle it."

Jeanne Galloway said she and her family are hoping for good news. Her 2-year-old daughter, Maggie, who calls Pinky "Baba," is confused about where she is. But each sighting of Pinky brings another clue and a chance of bringing her home again.

"I can't believe it's been two weeks," she said. "It's crazy. Every morning you wake up and you have to, like, re-accept it. You know, like, my dog is missing."

Galloway asks that anyone who sees Pinky contact her at PinkyDogSTL@gmail.com.