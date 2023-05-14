ST. LOUIS — Police broke up two large fights with teens early Sunday morning before responding to a "barrage of gunfire" a block away in downtown St. Louis.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Locust Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to disperse a fight among a large group of teenagers with several people suspected of carrying guns. Police were called again about 20 minutes later to stop another fight that broke out in the same location, authorities said.

Afterwards, several people from the crowd began walking to their cars in the 300 block of Olive Street.

As officers stood in the 900 block of Locust, waiting for the last of the crowd to leave, they heard a "barrage of gunfire" around the corner in the 300 block of Olive Street, according to the report.

Authorities said the officers ran to the sound of gunfire and found nine victims in two vehicles with numerous bullet holes in both cars. Several shell casings were located in the street. None of the victims were struck by gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Eight of the victims were teenagers, ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old. One victim was 39 years old.

Police believe the incident may be related to another nearby shooting that occurred around 2:15 a.m. In that shooting, police said a 30-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were driving southbound on Seventh Street, approaching Locust, when a dark colored SUV with dark tinted windows drove up beside them on the driver's side and started firing at their vehicle.

The victims then drove to an area hospital: The man was shot once in the back of the head and once in the left arm and was listed in serious but stable condition. The woman suffered a graze wound to her forehead and was listed in stable condition.

Police had no other information but said they are investigating.