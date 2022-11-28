Police ID 18-year-old found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood of north St. Louis.
Police found Devion Cooper about 1:15 p.m. in an alley of the 4700 block of Leduc Street. He had gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was unresponsive, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
