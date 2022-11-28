 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police ID 18-year-old man found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Kingsway East neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police found Devion Cooper about 1:15 p.m. in an alley of the 4700 block of Leduc Street. He had gunshot wounds to the head and chest and was unresponsive, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch tracks the data behind reported homicides on an interactive map that allows readers to explore information in various ways.

Explore the homicide tracker.
