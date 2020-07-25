You are the owner of this article.
Police identify body found inside Bridgeton storage locker, still looking for suspect
top story

Police identify body found inside Bridgeton storage locker, still looking for suspect

Storage Locker Suspect

This newer model, gray Dodge Ram pickup truck rammed through an exit gate Friday morning to leave Love's Storage Solution. A body was found soon after in a storage locker.

 Via Bridgeton Police Department

Police identified a man whose body was found inside a Bridgeton storage locker Friday morning.

On Saturday, they identified him as Cameron Gray, 28, of the 3500 block of Theresa Avenue of St. Ann. Police consider the incident a homicide.

Police were still searching for Michael Molinari, 27, whose last known address was on Tennyson Avenue in Overland. Video from the scene shows Molinari in a newer model, gray Dodge Ram pickup truck ramming through a gate to leave the facility.

On Saturday, police said they recovered the truck, which belonged to the victim.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at Love’s Self Storage at 13945 Missouri Bottom Road. Police responded to a report of the truck driving through the gate.

The truck was gone by the time police arrived, but a few hours later, an employee found Gray’s body inside an indoor storage locker.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 314-739-7557.

Michael Molinari

Molinari
