Police identify body found inside Bridgeton storage locker, still looking for suspect

Police identified a man whose body was found inside a Bridgeton storage locker Friday morning.
On Saturday, they identified him as Cameron Gray, 28, of the 3500 block of Theresa Avenue of St. Ann. Police consider the incident a homicide.
Police were still searching for Michael Molinari, 27, whose last known address was on Tennyson Avenue in Overland. Video from the scene shows Molinari in a newer model, gray Dodge Ram pickup truck ramming through a gate to leave the facility.
On Saturday, police said they recovered the truck, which belonged to the victim.
The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at Love’s Self Storage at 13945 Missouri Bottom Road. Police responded to a report of the truck driving through the gate.
The truck was gone by the time police arrived, but a few hours later, an employee found Gray’s body inside an indoor storage locker.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 314-739-7557.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.