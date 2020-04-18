Police identify man found shot, killed with wounded woman in North Hampton neighborhood

Police identified a man who was found shot and killed along with a wounded woman inside a car in the North Hampton neighborhood Friday.
Davion Booze, 24, of the 4900 block of Fyler Avenue, was discovered inside a car on the same block at about 3 p.m. With him was a woman, 21, who was taken to a hospital and was in critical and unstable condition, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were investigating.
The news you need to know as you start your day. Includes the top story of the morning and Your Daily 6.