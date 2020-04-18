You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police identify man found shot, killed with wounded woman in North Hampton neighborhood
0 comments

Police identify man found shot, killed with wounded woman in North Hampton neighborhood

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
Crime scene tape

Copyright: fergregory / 123RF Stock Photo

 © Fer Gregory

Police identified a man who was found shot and killed along with a wounded woman inside a car in the North Hampton neighborhood Friday.

Davion Booze, 24, of the 4900 block of Fyler Avenue, was discovered inside a car on the same block at about 3 p.m. With him was a woman, 21, who was taken to a hospital and was in critical and unstable condition, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports