Police identify three residents killed in Granite City apartment fire
GRANITE CITY — Police on Friday identified the three people killed in a Granite City apartment building fire as three adult residents of the complex. 

Kimberly A. Wyatt, 46, Joseph W. Calame Sr., 45, and Kyle M. Francis, 35, died Thursday in the apartment fire at 2437 East 23rd Street about 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to Granite City police.

Granite City fire chief Rich Wilson announces that three people died in a fire on Kate Street in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Video by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Granite City Fire Chief Rich Wilson said Thursday that several people were leaping from the second story to escape flames when fire crews arrived. 

Fifteen people, including two children, escaped. Four were taken to the hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening, Wilson said.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Granite City police said in a statement Friday that it would not release any more details regarding the investigation.

Christopher Ebersohl talks about escaping the triple fatal fire in Granite City on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Video by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com
