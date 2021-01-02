Police identify woman shot, killed as she drove near Glasgow Village

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who was fatally shot as she drove near Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County on Thursday has been identified as Chrishell Fulton, 41, of Moline Acres.

Fulton lived in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive. St. Louis County Police said she was driving eastbound in the 300 block of Shepley Drive, about three miles from her home, when she struck three vehicles.

Police said the gunfire that hit her came from an “unknown location” and they were called a little after 10 p.m. They found a wounded Fulton, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A driver of an SUV she hit suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with a tip about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

