 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify woman shot, killed as she drove near Glasgow Village
0 comments

Police identify woman shot, killed as she drove near Glasgow Village

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman who was fatally shot as she drove near Glasgow Village in north St. Louis County on Thursday has been identified as Chrishell Fulton, 41, of Moline Acres.

Fulton lived in the 2300 block of Gardner Drive. St. Louis County Police said she was driving eastbound in the 300 block of Shepley Drive, about three miles from her home, when she struck three vehicles.

Police said the gunfire that hit her came from an “unknown location” and they were called a little after 10 p.m. They found a wounded Fulton, who was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

A driver of an SUV she hit suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with a tip about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Police lights
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports