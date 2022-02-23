Potosi natural gas service almost fully restored

POTOSI — Most residents of this city had their natural gas restored by noon Wednesday after an outage the day prior shut down appliances citywide, sent kids home from school and left officials scrambling.

By noon Wednesday, the last few people at the Potosi Southern Baptist Church's warming shelter had left. Though only six stayed there Tuesday night, Pastor Rick Posey, 56, said the shelter would remain open until "we know that at least 99% of gas service is turned back on."

Some homes, including Posey's, were still without service. A crew of about two dozen workers, some from out-of-town, were going door-to-door relighting pilots.

"We've got at least three-quarters of them restored," said Sam Johnson, 53, supervisor for the city-run natural gas system, who was chipper, despite three hours of sleep. "And not all of them got knocked out."

Contractors had been installing a new natural gas main on Tuesday morning in this Washington County town of about 2,500 when a service line "got yanked" off the old main, Johnson said. That created a baseball-sized hole that essentially emptied the main. Crews fixed the hole on Tuesday evening, but still had to refill the line and then restart service all over town.

About 1,000 local households and businesses lost service, affecting close to 3,000 people in total.

Mayor Joseph Blount said Tuesday about two-thirds of the city relies on the municipal gas system for heating, while the remaining third has fully electric heating. Some residents outside of town have wood stoves, Blount said.

Pastor Posey was proud of how quickly city officials restored service.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said.

