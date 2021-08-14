Power still being restored across the St. Louis region

More than 7,000 area households remained without power Saturday afternoon, but only about half of them are related to Thursday afternoon's intense storms that damaged homes and brought down trees and power wires.

The other half, more than 3,500 households in South City, lost power Friday afternoon in an unrelated incident when a couple of wires failed at the Magnolia substation. Ameren Missouri crews that specialize in working underground are fixing that problem and expect to have power restored to that area by Saturday evening, the power company said.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, power had been restored to more than 86,000 households and businesses affected by Thursday's storm, the company said. At the storm's peak, about 93,000 customers were without service.

According to Ameren, more than 1,000 crew members are working to restore all power to the region, including some brought in from across the Midwest.

The company estimates that 98 percent of the customers that were affected by the storm will have their power restored by Saturday evening.

